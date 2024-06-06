British Airways to launch new flights to Lapland this winter

British Airways is set to launch new direct flights from London Gatwick (LGW) to Ivalo (IVL), Finland, starting December 3, 2024. This move brings holiday travellers closer to the heart of Lapland, renowned for its winter activities and as the home of Santa Claus.

Key Highlights:

Flight Schedule : Twice-weekly flights departing on Tuesdays and Fridays. BA2860 : Departs LGW at 08:35, arrives IVL at 14:30. BA2861 : Departs IVL at 15:30, arrives LGW at 17:30.

: Twice-weekly flights departing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Aircraft : Flights will be operated by an Airbus A320.

: Flights will be operated by an Airbus A320. Travel Dates: Service runs until February 14, 2025.

Destination Overview:

Ivalo, Finland : Located in the Arctic Circle, Ivalo is the northernmost airport in Finland and a gateway to the winter resort village of Saariselkä. Visitors can enjoy skiing, snowmobile safaris, toboggan rides, and spectacular views of the northern lights.

: Located in the Arctic Circle, Ivalo is the northernmost airport in Finland and a gateway to the winter resort village of Saariselkä. Visitors can enjoy skiing, snowmobile safaris, toboggan rides, and spectacular views of the northern lights. Santa Claus Experience: Travellers can visit the Northern Lights Village in Saariselkä to meet Santa Claus and hand-deliver their Christmas lists.

Additional Information:

Baggage Allowance : Customers can bring skiing or snowboarding equipment as part of their checked baggage within the specified dimensions.

: Customers can bring skiing or snowboarding equipment as part of their checked baggage within the specified dimensions. Pricing: Return flights are available starting from £345.

Tom Stoddart, CEO of BA Euroflyer, expressed enthusiasm for the new route, highlighting its appeal for winter travellers and its addition to the existing winter destinations like Innsbruck and Geneva. This service complements the recent addition of flights to Tromsø, Norway, from London Heathrow.

In addition to Ivalo, BA Euroflyer is also launching daily flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, from November 4, 2024, catering to winter sun seekers.

This expansion underscores British Airways’ commitment to offering diverse and exciting travel options for the winter season.