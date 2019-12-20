British Airways to ‘Basque’ in new route to San Sebastian

Flights to the Basque region of Spain are set to take off next summer when British Airways launches a new route to San Sebastián.

It’s the first time flights to the resort town in the Bay of Biscay will operate from London City Airport with British Airways’ twice-weekly service through the peak summer months from July to September.

The airline will serve five Spanish destinations direct from the Docklands next summer.

Rachel Riley, British Airways’ Head of Commercial at London City Airport, said: “The launch of this new route from London City will prove very popular with our leisure customers looking for new places to explore. It will be the first time San Sebastián is served from London City and we are excited to offer our customers another easy getaway leaving from the heart of London.”

San Sebastián is renowned for its picturesque beaches, waterfront promenade and cobblestone old town. It has world-renowned restaurants and is famous for having the highest concentration of bars in the world.

Peter Downes, Aviation Director at London City Airport, said: “We are really pleased British Airways will be offering passengers access to such a fantastic destination from London City Airport. As well as the beaches and bars, San Sebastian is a food and cultural capital – home to pintxo delicacies, a multitude of Michelin-starred restaurants and an international film festival. It will also serve as the perfect gateway to popular tourist spots such as the Basque region, Cantabria, Pamplona and the Pyrenees. It’s sure to be a favourite for Summer 2020 getaways.

“With the airport on course to serve a record 5 million passengers in 2019, the addition of this route will offer even more choice for our leisure passengers and underlines our strong partnership with British Airways. As the only airport in the UK to currently offer a San Sebastian route, this is a further example of the added value and choice that London City Airport and British Airways continue to generate for people in East London and surrounding areas.”

British Airways is making further changes to its schedule from London City next summer with additional flights to Berlin, Florence, Glasgow, Manchester and Nice. There will be some frequency reductions to Geneva, Ibiza and Rotterdam.

British Airways is also launching a new summer-only service from Glasgow to Palma next year. From the end of May, there will be a weekly flight on Saturdays departing from Glasgow at 14.45, with the return from Palma at 19.50.

There will also be an extra weekly flight from Stansted to Florence, Italy, from May 3.

Timetable:

BA7335 LCY 09.10 - 12.10 EAS ----5--

BA7335 LCY 09.15 - 12.10 EAS 1------

BA7334 EAS 13.30 - 14.25 LCY 1---5--