British Airways suspends London-Beijing flights due to weak demand and airspace restrictions

British Airways has announced the suspension of its flights between London Heathrow and Beijing Daxing, starting at the end of October 2024, with the service paused until at least November 2025.

The decision comes amid weaker demand and extended flight times caused by Russia’s ban on UK flights over its airspace, introduced in retaliation to British sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.

BA will continue to operate flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Affected customers are being offered rebooking options or full refunds. The airline will review the decision and may resume the route in the future.