British Airways suspends Israel flights after plane had to return to Heathrow just due to land at Tel Aviv

British Airways has suspended its flights to Israel from this Wednesday after one of its planes turned back just before landing due to security concerns. Flight BA165, operated by A350-1000 registered G-XWBF, was returning to Heathrow after air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv. Israeli airports authority reported rocket activity around Tel Aviv at the time, although it was not an immediate threat to the flight.

Several other international airlines have also suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv since recent conflict events.

The UK government has not estimated the number of UK citizens in Israel, and there are currently no evacuation plans, although the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Israel and the surrounding region. Travel insurance may not be valid if people travel against this advice.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly noted that many Britons in Israel hold dual nationality and regard it as their home, making the situation somewhat different. The UK government is working closely with the Israeli government to provide support as needed and is also in discussions with Egypt regarding any Britons in Gaza.

Source: BBC