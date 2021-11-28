British Airways suspends Hong Kong flights as crew is forced to self-quarantine

British Airways has confirmed it has temporarily suspended flights to and from Hong Kong after a crew member reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline has apologised to customers for the disruption of their travel plans.

A flight crew member was discovered to have coronavirus upon arrival of his flight BA24 (Boeing 777-300ER registered G-STBK) at Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday, although he tested negative on departure, according to reports.

Due to Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 rules, all crew must self-isolate in a quarantine centre made up of shipping containers.

The day before, another group of British Airways pilots and crew were reportedly released from the Penny’s Bay centre on Lantau Island where they have been spending a week after one of the pilots tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Hong Kong.

British Airways said in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we review the operational requirements for this route. We apologise to our customers who have had their travel plans disrupted and we will contact you to give them options.”

Hong Kong has some of the strictest Covid-19 rules in the world, with close contacts of a positive case requiring quarantine at the centre even if they are fully vaccinated and continue to test negative.

It also requires 21 days of hotel quarantine for passengers arriving from high-risk countries, even if they are fully vaccinated.