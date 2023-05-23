British Airways rolls out new uniforms, starting with ground staff

British Airways has started rolling out its first new uniform in 20 years, beginning with over 5,000 colleagues working in its operational ground teams worldwide. The uniform, designed by renowned fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, will eventually be worn by more than 30,000 British Airways colleagues. The next phase of the rollout, scheduled for September, will include cabin crew, pilots, and customer-facing airport staff.

The new collection offers over 20 unique garments, with a focus on practicality and versatility. It includes a quilted jacket with a contemporary design featuring a bespoke airwave print. The jacket is fleece-lined and showerproof, providing warmth and protection. The garments were developed in collaboration with British Airways colleagues over a five-year period, with more than 1,500 volunteers participating in workshops and trials to shape the final designs.

During the design process, Boateng observed various airport roles to ensure the suitability of the uniforms. They underwent secret trials involving deluge showers and freezing temperatures to test their water resistance and durability. The new uniforms reflect British Airways’ commitment to sustainability, with the old uniforms being recycled or donated to charities as part of the airline’s sustainability program, BA Better World.

René de Groot, British Airways’ Chief Operating Officer, expressed excitement about the new collection and its practicality, emphasizing that the operational ground teams will be the first to transition to the new uniforms. The airline is also exploring options for recycling the garments, including creating sustainable merchandise and preserving certain items for the British Airways Heritage Centre.