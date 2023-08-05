British Airways returns to Cologne Bonn 

Return of an airline steeped in tradition: British Airways will take off and land again at Cologne Bonn Airport in the autumn. From the launch of the winter timetable, the British airline will fly up to twice a day and 12 times per week to its international hub at London Heathrow. The new British Airways connection in Cologne-Bonn starts on 30 October along with other destinations.

“We are very proud to welcome British Airways back to Cologne Bonn Airport – an airline that is extremely popular with travellers and is one of the leading airlines in the world,” says Thilo Schmid President and CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. “Firstly, the connection to Heathrow is a great value added for the economy in our whole region because London is one of the most important economic centres and there are simple connection opportunities to the worldwide network of British Airways and its partners are the Heathrow hub. Secondly, London is and remains one of the most attractive destinations for city breaks,” says Schmid.

For decades, London has been one of the top destinations for business trips and city breaks. The British capital offers travellers many world-famous sights, such as Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus or Tower Bridge, countless museums and other cultural institutions as well as a vibrant nightlife with trendy bars and restaurants. Anyone wanting to travel further, whether for business or personal reasons, can quickly fly anywhere in the world from Heathrow. From its hub, British Airways offers many connections to North America – such as New York or San Francisco – as well as flights to destinations on the other five continents, including Beijing (China), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) or Sydney (Australia).

The airline will fly to Heathrow from Cologne Bonn daily from 30 October. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays there will be two flights a day (one at around 12 noon, and one in the evening at around 20 hours). On Tuesdays and Saturdays, there will be one flight a day (at around noon). There will be earlier flights from London to the Rhineland with the same frequency. Airbus A319s and A320s will be used. The plan is to continue to offer the connection in the summer 2024 flight schedule.

03.08.2023