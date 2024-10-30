British Airways returns to Bangkok with new routes and expanded Southeast Asia connections

British Airways has resumed flights to Bangkok after a four-year hiatus, marking its return with a flight from London Gatwick on October 28, 2024. The service will initially operate three times per week, expanding to five times weekly by early 2025.

Travellers can choose from three cabin options—World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and Club World (business class)—with fares starting at £718 for a round trip.

An enhanced codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways allows British Airways passengers to connect seamlessly from Bangkok to popular destinations across Southeast Asia, including Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap. This expanded network supports access to both major tourist hubs and more remote locales, appealing to travellers seeking cultural and natural attractions across Thailand and Cambodia.

The airline has also announced additional routes, including a resumed service to Kuala Lumpur from April 1, 2025, and new flights to Tromsø, Norway, and Ivalo, Lapland, expanding British Airways’ global reach to nearly 200 destinations.