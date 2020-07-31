British Airways retires the A318 “BabyBus” operating the London City-New York JFK route

British Airways A318 at London City Airport

Shortly after having announced the retirement of its Boeing 747 fleet, British Airways will now retire another iconic aircraft: the Airbus A318-112.

British Airways introduced the A318 in 2009 on its London City (LCY) to New York JFK route with a unique all business class service. The British Airways A318 has 8 rows, in a 2-2 configuration, with a total capacity of 32 seats. Westbound, the aircraft had to make a fuel stop at Shannon, Ireland.

British Airways operated two A318 aircraft (G-EUNA and G-EUNB) on the route, but in 2017 it has already retired one of them, which was sold to Titan Airways. Sad to see the second one going as well.

The LCY-JFK route had been suspended in March, owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

