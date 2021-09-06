British Airways resumes flights to Brussels Airport

After a long interruption, British Airways is back at Brussels Airport. Since Friday (3 September), the British airline is again connecting the European capital with its home base in London Heathrow once daily, except Saturdays.

Flight BA392 leaves Heathrow at 8:15 to arrive in Brussels at 10:30. The return flight BA393 leaves Brussels at 11:20 to arrive in Heathrow at 11:35.

British Airways stopped flying to Brussels Airport in March 2020 due to corona restrictions, except for a short period in October/November 2020.

Brussels Airlines is currently flying twice daily between Brussels Airport and London Heathrow.