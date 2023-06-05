British Airways resumes flights to Beijing

British Airways has resumed flights from London Heathrow to Beijing Daxing for the first time in over three years. The route was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline now operates four flights per week between Beijing and London.

British Airways and its joint business partner, China Southern, both operate from Beijing Daxing Airport (PKX), providing customers with better connectivity and transfer options between the UK and China.

Passengers can enjoy British Airways’ newly designed Club Suite cabin in business class, offering greater privacy, flat-bed seats, and improved amenities.

The resumption of the Beijing route is seen as a significant moment for British Airways, reuniting families and facilitating international travel.

Tickets can be purchased on the British Airways website, and customers have the option to buy carbon offsets and sustainable aviation fuel.