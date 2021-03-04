British Airways offers discounted rapid Covid-19 test kits for customers to take with them abroad

To give its customers peace of mind when planning future travel, British Airways is offering discounted rates with Government-approved COVID-19 testing providers, including Qured

To give ultimate peace of mind when planning future travel, British Airways has today announced that its customers can order discounted global antigen tests from Government-approved COVID-19 testing provider, Qured, at an exclusive price of £33.

The rapid test kits are ultra-convenient and can be ordered to any UK address. Designed to be portable, customers can take the kits with them abroad, in preparation for their return journey to the UK.

The simple test is remotely administered by a professional health advisor over a scheduled video call. The health advisor will guide the customer through taking a nose and throat swab and processing the sample. Verified results are available after 20 minutes, and the customer can download a ‘fit to fly’ certificate if the test is negative.

British Airways’ CEO Sean Doyle, said: “As we look forward and prepare for a safe return to travel, we remain focused on finding and offering the most convenient and affordable testing options for our customers.

“Our teams were pleased to discover Qured, a unique new option which removes uncertainty and unnecessary expense for customers who may be concerned about sourcing a pre-departure test while away from home.”

Qured’s CEO Alex Templeton, said: “Our accessible rapid testing service takes the hassle out of finding a test abroad. As a trusted healthcare provider we look forward to delivering an exceptional patient experience to British Airways’ customers and to working with them on a safe return to travel.”

To find out more information on Qured, and all the other testing options and discounts available, customers should visit British Airways’ testing page on ba.com.

To offer customers further reassurance before travel, the airline recently began trialling a new travel health app, VeriFLY. The digital health travel passport, which can be downloaded to a mobile device, is designed to check customers meet the entry requirements of their destination by providing digital health document verification and confirming eligibility, before they depart for the airport.

Test results from Qured and other test providers can be safely and securely uploaded to the app. British Airways is in talks with all test providers to seek opportunities to have test results automatically sent to the VeriFLY app, to make the process even easier.

The airline continues to work on the development of the IATA Travel Pass and is exploring all digital travel verification solutions to support its customers when travel re-starts.

