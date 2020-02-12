British Airways launches Newquay route from London Heathrow in Summer 2020

British Airways is launching a summer route between London Heathrow and Newquay, creating the only direct route to Heathrow. This adds to the new routes the airline has already announced for summer 2020 to Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro and Turkey. Seats are available to book from today on BA.com with flights operating on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 2 July and 7 September 2020.

When booking, customers can be assured that British Airways offsets carbon emissions on all its flights within the UK, as part of the airline’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways invests in the highest quality, verified carbon reduction projects around the world which include quality assured projects such as renewable energy, protection of rainforests and reforestation programmes.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances said: “We know that customers enjoy exploring the UK as much as they do going further afield, and Newquay has so much to offer, especially in the summer months.”

Richard Thomasson, Interim Airport Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay adds: “We are delighted British Airways will be flying to Cornwall this summer and to be able to continue to offer this vital link between Cornwall and Heathrow. With such a major global carrier we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while worldwide investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our stunning county.”

Wednesday 12 February 2020, London

Schedule:

Mon & Fri

LHR 1805 - NQY 1915

NQY 2015 - LHR 2125

Thu

LHR 0700 - NQY 0810

NQY 0910 - LHR 1020

Sat

LHR 0640 - NQY 0750

NQY 0955 - LHR 1105