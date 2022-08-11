British Airways launches new flights to Aruba and Guyana

From the end of March 2023, British Airways will fly twice-weekly from London Gatwick to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA), located in the island’s capital city, Oranjestad. Simultaneously, the airline will launch twice-weekly flights from Gatwick to Guyana’s capital Georgetown (GEO). Both routes will be operated by Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters and a relaxed atmosphere make Aruba an ideal destination for a peaceful and restorative holiday. Everywhere you look, there are scenic views, postcard-perfect sunsets and natural wonders that invite you to explore. Nicknamed “One Happy Island”, it’s a fitting moniker for this tiny Caribbean island that’s known for its friendly hospitality, whether you opt for a lively resort or a boutique hotel on the beach.

Guyana, with its rainforest-covered interior and north-Atlantic coastline, is often dwarfed by the reputation of its big-name neighbours, Brazil, Venezuela and Barbados. But this compact nation – which is slightly smaller in square kilometres than the UK – shouldn’t be overlooked. As South America’s only English-speaking country, you’ll feel right at home exploring its capital, Georgetown, and beyond.