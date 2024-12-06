British Airways launches direct flights from London Gatwick to Ivalo, Finnish Lapland

On December 3, 2024, British Airways subsidiary BA Euroflyer inaugurated its direct route from London Gatwick Airport to Ivalo, Finland, bringing a touch of Lapland’s snowy magic to travellers from the UK.

Highlights of the Route Launch

First Arrival : The inaugural flight landed at Ivalo Airport at 14:30, where passengers were captivated by Lapland’s snowy scenery, pausing to marvel at the winter wonderland.

: The inaugural flight landed at Ivalo Airport at 14:30, where passengers were captivated by Lapland’s snowy scenery, pausing to marvel at the winter wonderland. Ceremony : Representatives from British Airways, Finavia, and ground services provider Airpro celebrated the launch alongside local officials, including Inari’s municipal manager, Tommi Kasurinen.

: Representatives from British Airways, Finavia, and ground services provider Airpro celebrated the launch alongside local officials, including Inari’s municipal manager, Tommi Kasurinen. Finavia’s Vision: Petri Vuori, Finavia’s head of route development, emphasised the importance of new regular connections for boosting Lapland’s tourism and enhancing Finland’s accessibility.

Flight Schedule

The route will operate twice weekly during the winter season, on Tuesdays and Fridays, catering to travellers seeking Lapland’s enchanting landscapes and winter activities.

This new connection strengthens Lapland’s position as a premier winter destination and reflects growing interest in Northern Europe’s unique attractions.