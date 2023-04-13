British Airways launches Avios-Only flights, offering even more reward seats

- In a first for the airline, British Airways has launched flights that are made up exclusively of Reward Seats for Executive Club Members
- The first Avios-Only flight will be the inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Sharm El Sheikh in November 2023
- Four flights from London Heathrow to Geneva will follow in February and March 2024, with more routes to be announced throughout 2023
- All flights are available to book from today
British Airways has launched its first Avios-Only flights, on which 100% of the seats are exclusively available to Executive Club Members as Reward Seats.
The first Avios-Only flight will be the inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Sharm El-Sheikh on 3 November 2023, followed by a selection of flights from London Heathrow to Geneva in February and March 2024. More routes will be announced throughout 2023
Return flights to Sharm El-Sheikh will be from as little as £1 + 27,500 Avios per person, with an option to reduce this even further with a Companion Voucher. Club Europe (business class) fares start from £1 + 48,500 Avios. The Egyptian holiday hotspot recently became the latest addition to the network of British Airways’ London Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer.
Following this, the next Avios-Only flights will be the BA728 from London Heathrow to Geneva on the dates below. Flights will be from £1 + 18,500 Avios per person, with options from £1 + 30,000 Avios in Club Europe. The respective BA729 return flights will operate as Avios-Only flights a week later.
- 10 February 2024
- 17 February 2024
- 24 February 2024
- 02 March 2024
Reward Seats are those that can be purchased using Avios at static rates. British Airways guarantees a minimum of 12 and 14 Reward Seats on short and long-haul flights respectively, and this will be the first flight with every seat available to purchase using Avios. Members booking the Avios-Only flight can do so in any cabin as they normally would through ba.com, with a selection of return options available as Reward Seats.
Ian Romanis said: “We are always looking for new ways to reward our loyal customers and offer value wherever we can, which is why we are excited about this brand-new option for Members. Sharm El Sheikh and Geneva will be the first of several flights as we roll more out in 2024.”
Tom Stoddart, BA Euroflyer’s CEO, said: “We are proud to be operating British Airways’ first Avios-Only flight. BA Euroflyer is the only short-haul carrier based at Gatwick to offer a loyalty programme, and now we’re offering more value and choice than ever for our Members.”
The new Sharm El-Sheikh route will be operated by BA Euroflyer three times per week throughout the winter season, with a fourth service on Saturdays until 15 December 2023.