British Airways’ last Airbus A318 makes ultimate flight to Twente, The Netherlands, for dismantling

British Airways used to have two Airbus A318 aircraft, with an exclusive all-business lie-flat seat cabin, to operate the route London City-Shannon-New York JFK. And the return flight was non-stop from JFK to London City.

With the reduction in the number of flights, a first A318 (G-EUNB) was sold to Titan Airways, which still uses it, although no longer in an all-business-class outlay.

On 17 February, the second A318 “babybus” registered G-EUNA made its last flight (BA9279) from Madrid to The Netherlands, to Twente Airport in Enschede to be precise, to be dismantled and recycled at AELS.

A sad end for a glorious aircraft which was barely 11 year-old!