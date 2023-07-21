British Airways invests in new pilot cadet scheme to fund the training of young pilots

British Airways has launched the Speedbird Pilot Academy, a new pilot cadet programme that will fund the training of up to 60 aspiring pilots per year. The initiative aims to remove the high-cost barrier of pilot training, making it more accessible to individuals between the ages of 18 and 55.

Successful candidates will be offered a place at an approved flight training school and, upon completion of the course, a job as a British Airways pilot. The airline will fund the training, which can cost around £100,000 privately, to ensure a more diverse and talented pool of future pilots.

This initiative is part of British Airways’ efforts to increase diversity in the aviation industry and provide equal opportunities for aspiring pilots from all backgrounds.