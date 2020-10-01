British Airways increases October schedule to more short- and long-haul destinations – Brussels returns today

British Airways is increasing the number of destinations it serves with a larger timetable of flights for its customers.

From today, long haul services will begin to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bahrain. Flights to winter sun favourite Grenada are scheduled to return on 14 October while flights to the Seychelles are scheduled to return on 16 October.

Lahore, a new addition to British Airways’ route network, begins on 12 October while new Heathrow services to the Maldives and Barbados launch on 16 and 17 October respectively.

Looking at short-haul, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Milan Linate, Stuttgart, Seville and Valencia return today. Bilbao, Kefalonia and Luxembourg return tomorrow and Lanzarote returns on Saturday. Later in the month, services will resume to destinations including, Gran Canaria, Billund, Bordeaux, Basel, Brindisi, Cologne, Malta, Salzburg, Vienna and Zagreb.

Flights start from just £24 each way to Europe and low prices can be found here. British Airways Holidays also has a series of tempting packages available, more details are at the end of the release.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said: “We’re glad to be returning to more destinations this month, connecting the UK with more and more countries around the world. With increases in both long- and short-haul services, there is a destination for anyone, and with our enhanced safety measures we hope this encourages people to start planning their next getaway.”

As always, the operation of any flights is subject to international restrictions and government approval.

Customers can travel in absolute confidence knowing that safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business. The airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew to abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate where possible

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

providing customers with a personal protection pack including a sealable disposal bag, hand sanitising gel and an antibacterial wipe.

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Thursday 1 October 2020