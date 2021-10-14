British Airways increases Christmas capacity to Barbados from London Heathrow

Barbados has welcomed British Airways’ announcement of the addition of a second flight from London Heathrow to Bridgetown, Barbados, this winter to accommodate for peak season over Christmas and New Year’s.

This new flight, operating in December 2021 and January 2022, will add 3,000 seats to British Airways’ service from London to Bridgetown, which currently comprises two services – one from London Gatwick and the other from London Heathrow.

Cheryl Carter, BTMI Interim Global Head of Markets, said “Barbados is delighted with the news that British Airways will increase their service from London Heathrow to Bridgetown for December and January 2022. Winter is peak season in Barbados, with temperatures reaching highs of 29C. This new flight will allow even more UK travellers to enjoy some winter sun and experience our beautiful island.”

The establishment of this new service, from the largest and busiest airport in the UK, will offer even more connectivity options for UK holidaymakers, business travellers and residents.

The additional British Airways flight from London (LHR) to Barbados (BGI) will run on the following dates

December: 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 26th, and 27th

January: 2nd, 3rd, 8th, and 9th

The Barbados (BGI) route will see an aircraft upgrade to Boeing 777-300, giving Business Class passengers the opportunity to experience the recently introduced Club Suite.

This new aircraft will offer more premium seats than ever before:

First Class: 8

Club World featuring the new Club Suite (Business Class): 76

World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy): 40

World Traveller (Economy): 130

Club Suite offers direct-aisle access and a suite door for greater privacy, luxurious flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. Boasting 40 per cent more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror, 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screens, high-definition gate-to-gate programming, and PC / USB power; every aspect of British Airways’ Club Suite has been designed for today’s customer.

14th October 2021