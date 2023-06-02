British Airways has launched flights between London Heathrow and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen

British Airways has introduced flights between London Heathrow and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, with the inaugural flight landing on June 1, 2023. The new route operates four times a week using a combination of A320 and A321 aircraft.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport has expanded its network by adding three new destinations, including London Heathrow. The airport serves 154 destinations in 51 countries and has handled nearly 14 million passenger movements in the first four months of 2023.

To commemorate the airport’s namesake, British Airways had an all-female flight crew for the inaugural flight. The airline aims to enhance connectivity between Istanbul and London, two prominent global cities.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport CEO Berk Albayrak expressed enthusiasm about the new route and the benefits it brings to passengers.