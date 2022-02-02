British Airways further expands short-haul network with new route from London Heathrow to Nuremberg

British Airways has today announced that it will be introducing a new destination to its Heathrow short-haul network, Nuremberg, located in Bavaria, Germany.

Flights to this European city will initially operate four times a week from 27 March. The schedule will then increase to six flights per week schedule starting from 1 May 2022 and four times a week over the winter months. The airline has conveniently timed winter flights so that customers can connect to and from other destinations across British Airways’ route network, including services to the US.

Nuremberg is Bavaria’s second-largest city after Munich, and is well known for its cultural landmarks that draws visitors year round, so customers can stroll along the vibrant streets or cruise down the beautiful Danube river in the sunshine, as well as explore the spectacular Christmas markets during the festive season.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances said: “After over 20 months of travel restrictions we know our customers are looking for new and exciting places to visit, so the addition of this route to our short-haul network ahead of the summer season is perfect timing for anyone who would like to plan their trips for the year ahead.

“Nuremberg offers something for everyone, ranging from sightseeing in the sunshine to exploring the German markets at Christmas, so we hope our customers take full advantage of this new destination to our network.”

Customers travelling in the airline’s Euro Traveller (economy) cabin can pre-purchase items from the Speedbird Café, in advance of travel, or can order additional snacks and drinks on board the flight directly to their seat using their mobile device.

The airline’s customers travelling in Club Europe (business class) have access to priority check in, lounges and restaurant style complimentary dining, including items from the airline’s ‘Best of British’ menus.

Last month, British Airways CityFlyer also announced new short-haul routes from London City to Luxembourg, Barcelona, Guernsey, Jersey, Milan and Thessaloniki operating from March 2022. The airline has also relaunched new gateways to the US, through the Atlantic Joint Business, such as London to Portland and Barcelona to Los Angeles as well as the addition of the islands of São Miguel and Terceira to British Airways’ Heathrow short-haul network launching this summer.

Wednesday 2 February 2022