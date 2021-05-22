British Airways flight carrying 18 tonnes of medical aid flies to India as humanitarian assistance continues

British Airways and its sister company IAG Cargo partner with Air bp, NATS, HAL and Indian ground handlers to support the humanitarian relief effort spearheaded by charities including Oxfam, Khalsa Aid, LPSUK and Christian Aid

Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (registered G-YMMI) full of critical care equipment, PPE and oxygen concentrators

10 days needed to plan, load and fly a plane full of vital equipment

A British Airways relief flight has touched down in India for the second time in two weeks as the crisis continues to grip India. The cargo-only flight (BA257F) departed London Heathrow at 17:00 on Friday 21 May and landed in Delhi at 05:45 (local time) this morning.

The total weight of the medical aid was 18 tonnes, made up of five thousand pieces. Amongst the medical equipment were hundreds of oxygen concentrators from charities including Oxfam, Khalsa Aid, Christian Aid and LPSUK. Fuel partner, Air bp supported the flight and British Airways has ensured the flight is carbon offset.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, said: “We’re hugely grateful to British Airways for providing this free cargo space to transport vital aid like PPE and oxygen concentrators to India, where Oxfam and partners are delivering urgent medical supplies to hospitals and health centres in some of the worst-hit areas.

“This emergency kit could mean the difference between life and death for people in India facing a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

“Oxfam is able to respond in India thanks to the generous support of partners such as British Airways and all those who have donated to our emergency appeal.”

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “Earlier this week, we welcomed customers back on board as international travel starts to open up, but we are mindful that the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.

Our business has a deep connection with India, it is only right that we continue to support by joining our travel and charity partners to transport much needed medical equipment to India.”

Video: https://mediacentre.britishairways.com/videos/details/1092

British Airways and IAG Cargo have continued to keep vital air links open between London and India throughout the pandemic, sending aid on scheduled flights, but this is a special charter that has been funded by British Airways, Air bp, NATS, HAL and Indian ground handlers. Over the last 10 days, British Airways has been coordinating with charities and aviation partners both in the UK and India to plan the meticulous load of this aircraft.

May 22, 2021