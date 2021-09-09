British Airways extends its UK schedule from Belfast this winter

- Airline to extend some of its newest routes: Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds
- Brand new route to Birmingham launches
- London City and Southampton operate to Salzburg
British Airways is extending three of its newest domestic routes – Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds from George Best Belfast City Airport this Winter season. Customers will also be able to book direct to Birmingham as the airline further extends its UK network. Customers can book on BA.com from today with travel between 31 October 2021 and 26 March 2022.
Following a popular summer of domestic travel, the extended routes will continue to support vital business and leisure links between Northern Ireland and these key cities across the UK.
Flights to Birmingham will operate twice daily, increasing to three times a day on Thursday and Friday. Flights to Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds will increase compared to the Summer season at 4, 13 and 10 a week respectively.
This is in addition to the airline’s London City Airport service that operates up to three times daily from Belfast City Airport and up to four times daily service to London Heathrow.
The airline is also launching a new route to Salzburg, operating from London City and Southampton. Offering customers a new destination idea for skiing this Winter, flights operate twice a week from London City, on Friday and Saturday from 10 December 2021, and once a week from Southampton, on Saturday from 11 December 2021. Return fares start from £109 from London City and £75 from Southampton.
Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer which operates the routes, said: “This year has shown how much customers want to stay connected with the rest of the UK. We’re responding to the customer demand we saw over the last few months by extending some of our newest UK routes from Belfast City Airport.“
Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, added: “British Airways has a longstanding presence at Belfast City Airport, and its introduction of regional services earlier this year has been strongly welcomed by our passengers who know and enjoy the excellent BA product.
“This latest increase in frequency is superb news for those who want to plan ahead and book winter staycations or weekend breaks in Birmingham, Exeter, Glasgow or Leeds. The convenient flight times will also be attractive to business travellers who avail of can same-day returns.”
Customers booking with British Airways can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. Customers are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change. British Airways Holidays’ customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, as part of the company’s Customer Promise.
Full schedule
|Route
|Departure and arrival time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|Route
|Departure time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|BHD – BHX
|06.50 – 07.55
|Monday to Friday
|BA7321
|BHX – BHD
|08.30 – 09.35
|Monday to Friday
|BA7320
|BHD – BHX
|10.10 – 11.15
|Monday and Saturday
|BA7323
|BHX – BHD
|11.50 – 12.55
|Monday and Saturday
|BA7323
|BHD – BHX
|14.45 – 15.50
|Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7323
|BHX – BHD
|16.25 – 17.30
|Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7323
|BHD – BHX
|15.50 – 16.55
|Tuesday and Wednesday
|BA7323
|BHX – BHD
|17.30 – 18.35
|Tuesday and Wednesday
|BA7323
|BHD – BHX
|18.10 – 19.15
|Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7325
|BHX – BHD
|19.50 – 20.55
|Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7324
|Route
|Departure and arrival time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|Route
|Departure time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|BHD – GLA
|09.40 – 10.20
|Monday – Sunday
|BA7327
|GLA – BHD
|10.55 – 11.40
|Monday – Sunday
|BA7326
|BHD – GLA
|19.10 – 19.50
|Monday – Friday and Sunday
|BA7331
|GLA – BHD
|20.25 – 21.10
|Monday – Friday and Sunday
|BA7330
|Route
|Departure and arrival time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|Route
|Departure time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|BHD – LBA
|06.40 – 07.35
|Monday to Friday
|BA7313
|LBA – BHD
|08.10 – 09.05
|Monday to Friday
|BA7312
|BHD – LBA
|12.20 – 13.15
|Saturday
|BA7313
|LBA – BHD
|13.50 – 14.45
|Saturday
|BA7312
|BHD – LBA
|16.05 – 17.00
|Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7317
|LBA – BHD
|17.35 – 18.30
|Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|BA7316
|Route
|Departure and arrival time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|Route
|Departure time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|LCY – SZG
|07.05 – 09.00
|Friday and Saturday
|BA8479
|SZG – LCY
|10.50 – 11.45
|Friday and Saturday
|BA8480
|Route
|Departure and arrival time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|Route
|Departure time
|Schedule
|Flight No
|SOU – SZG
|13.00 – 15.00
|Saturday
|BA2829
|SZG – SOU
|16.50 – 17.50
|Saturday
|BA2930