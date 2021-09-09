British Airways extends its UK schedule from Belfast this winter

Airline to extend some of its newest routes: Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds

British Airways is extending three of its newest domestic routes – Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds from George Best Belfast City Airport this Winter season. Customers will also be able to book direct to Birmingham as the airline further extends its UK network. Customers can book on BA.com from today with travel between 31 October 2021 and 26 March 2022.

Following a popular summer of domestic travel, the extended routes will continue to support vital business and leisure links between Northern Ireland and these key cities across the UK.

Flights to Birmingham will operate twice daily, increasing to three times a day on Thursday and Friday. Flights to Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds will increase compared to the Summer season at 4, 13 and 10 a week respectively.

This is in addition to the airline’s London City Airport service that operates up to three times daily from Belfast City Airport and up to four times daily service to London Heathrow.

The airline is also launching a new route to Salzburg, operating from London City and Southampton. Offering customers a new destination idea for skiing this Winter, flights operate twice a week from London City, on Friday and Saturday from 10 December 2021, and once a week from Southampton, on Saturday from 11 December 2021. Return fares start from £109 from London City and £75 from Southampton.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer which operates the routes, said: “This year has shown how much customers want to stay connected with the rest of the UK. We’re responding to the customer demand we saw over the last few months by extending some of our newest UK routes from Belfast City Airport.“

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, added: “British Airways has a longstanding presence at Belfast City Airport, and its introduction of regional services earlier this year has been strongly welcomed by our passengers who know and enjoy the excellent BA product.

“This latest increase in frequency is superb news for those who want to plan ahead and book winter staycations or weekend breaks in Birmingham, Exeter, Glasgow or Leeds. The convenient flight times will also be attractive to business travellers who avail of can same-day returns.”

Customers booking with British Airways can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. Customers are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change. British Airways Holidays’ customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, as part of the company’s Customer Promise.

Full schedule

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No BHD – BHX 06.50 – 07.55 Monday to Friday BA7321 BHX – BHD 08.30 – 09.35 Monday to Friday BA7320 BHD – BHX 10.10 – 11.15 Monday and Saturday BA7323 BHX – BHD 11.50 – 12.55 Monday and Saturday BA7323 BHD – BHX 14.45 – 15.50 Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7323 BHX – BHD 16.25 – 17.30 Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7323 BHD – BHX 15.50 – 16.55 Tuesday and Wednesday BA7323 BHX – BHD 17.30 – 18.35 Tuesday and Wednesday BA7323 BHD – BHX 18.10 – 19.15 Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7325 BHX – BHD 19.50 – 20.55 Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7324

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No BHD – EXT 10.20 – 11.30 Thursday and Friday BA7319 EXT – BHD 12.05 – 13.15 Thursday and Friday BA7318 BHD – EXT 12.20 – 13.30 Sunday BA7319 EXT – BHD 14.05 – 15.15 Sunday BA7318 BHD – EXT 14.20 – 15.30 Monday BA7319 EXT – BHD 16.05 – 17.15 Monday BA7318

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No BHD – GLA 09.40 – 10.20 Monday – Sunday BA7327 GLA – BHD 10.55 – 11.40 Monday – Sunday BA7326 BHD – GLA 19.10 – 19.50 Monday – Friday and Sunday BA7331 GLA – BHD 20.25 – 21.10 Monday – Friday and Sunday BA7330

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No BHD – LBA 06.40 – 07.35 Monday to Friday BA7313 LBA – BHD 08.10 – 09.05 Monday to Friday BA7312 BHD – LBA 12.20 – 13.15 Saturday BA7313 LBA – BHD 13.50 – 14.45 Saturday BA7312 BHD – LBA 16.05 – 17.00 Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7317 LBA – BHD 17.35 – 18.30 Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday BA7316

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No LCY – SZG 07.05 – 09.00 Friday and Saturday BA8479 SZG – LCY 10.50 – 11.45 Friday and Saturday BA8480

Route Departure and arrival time Schedule Flight No Route Departure time Schedule Flight No SOU – SZG 13.00 – 15.00 Saturday BA2829 SZG – SOU 16.50 – 17.50 Saturday BA2930

Belfast, Thursday 9 September 2021