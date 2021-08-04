British Airways extends contract with Lufthansa Technik for Airbus A380 Base Maintenance Services

British Airways has extended its contract with Lufthansa Technik for Base Maintenance Services for its Airbus A380 aircraft. The contract will run from August 2022 for more than five years and includes services for the airline’s 12 A380s to be performed at the Lufthansa Technik Philippines facility in Manila.

During the past five years, British Airways and Lufthansa Technik have worked closely together on the A380 Base Maintenance services and with both parties aligned to the same high standards of safety and professionalism. The organisational skills, experience, technical knowledge and flexibility of both companies have led to the extension of this contract, which includes 12 year-checks for A380 aircraft.

Dave Exon, Technical Director of British Airways, says: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we’re delighted to extend our existing A380 base maintenance contract with Lufthansa Technik as a result of the continued excellent standard of service provided by Lufthansa Technik Philippines. This agreement ensures that our A380 aircraft have secured slots for the foreseeable future.”

Elmar Lutter, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Philippines, says: “We are proud to continue our good relationship with British Airways by extending the Airbus A380 base maintenance contract for another five years. At Lufthansa Technik Philippines, we remain committed to servicing the A380 aircraft in the forseeable future.”

Lufthansa Technik Philippines will manage the aircraft via AVIATAR, Lufthansa Technik’s digital operations suite in order to track, coordinate and report on the checks. The digital platform provides real-time multi-user information access on the check status, including open items, next steps, completion level and many other functions, ensuring an additional layer of reassurance around the safety of all operations.