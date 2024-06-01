British Airways expands Riga-London route to daily flights

British Airways is set to increase its Riga-London Heathrow service to daily flights starting October 28, 2024, enhancing connectivity for passengers and boosting tourism between Latvia and the UK.

The flights, operated by A320 and A321 aircraft, will offer return fares from 90 EUR. This expansion is a result of successful cooperation with the Riga Investment and Tourism Agency and aims to provide better access to onward connections via London Heathrow to North America, Asia, and other destinations.

The increased frequency highlights British Airways’ commitment to investing in new products, services, and sustainability initiatives.