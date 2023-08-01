British Airways doubles the amount of inflight entertainment content now available on board

British Airways has announced a significant expansion in its inflight entertainment system, doubling the amount of content available for customers since the beginning of the year. Passengers can now enjoy over 70 complete boxsets and 20 franchises in every cabin class, providing more options during their travel. The airline has released new films, short movies, and ‘schools out’ content in preparation for the summer holidays, featuring titles such as Paint, Love Again, and The Covenant.

Furthermore, British Airways has invested in its product offerings, including menu improvements in its lounges and onboard. Music lovers can choose from over 770 pieces of audio, and comedy enthusiasts can access a range of British Original content, such as highlights from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022. Families traveling in August can enjoy various kid-friendly content, including Scoob!, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol, along with a new Lego category. The airline also offers WiFi connectivity, allowing passengers to stream content on their personal devices.

In addition to the inflight entertainment improvements, British Airways is enhancing its meal offerings for flights to Delhi and Mumbai from London Heathrow, introducing full secondary hot meals across all cabins and chilled snacks in Club World (business class). Starting August 9, a new snack option of banana cake or sultana flapjack will be available in Euro Traveller (economy) on all flights from London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

The airline has also invested in its lounge menus, offering enhanced hot breakfasts, afternoon tea, and Great British Picnic treats at London Heathrow and London Gatwick. US lounges now have an à la carte First Dining option with local specialties and a British Original offering, including new cocktails and locally crafted beers. British Airways has also opened a Whispering Angel bar at London Heathrow Terminal 5, providing customers with the famous rosé from Château d’Esclans before their flight.

In summary, British Airways has expanded its inflight entertainment content significantly, added new dining options, and made various enhancements to its lounges, aiming to offer a more enjoyable and comfortable experience for passengers during their travels.