British Airways customers can now order food and drink in the air directly to their seat

British Airways has introduced a digital ordering platform for customers to purchase food and drink from its Speedbird Café menu in the air, directly to their seat on board

The service will initially be available on selected routes from July 19, before rolling out across the rest of the short haul network on flights from LHR*

Service will run alongside the airline’s pre-purchase menu, including items from its Tom Kerridge range

Pre-flight orders can also be made via highlifeshop.com up to 12 hours before departure**

British Airways has today unveiled its new inflight digital ordering platform, giving customers travelling in Euro Traveller the option to order additional snacks and drinks mid-flight, directly to their seat.

The new inflight ordering system will complement the airline’s current ‘Buy Before You Fly’ offering, where customers are encouraged to order from the airline’s full Speedbird Café menu, including items from its Tom Kerridge range, in advance of travel.

The new digital ordering system means that customers who wish to add to an existing pre-order, or for those who did not place an order before travel, can do so at any point during their flight. The proposition will initially be available from July 19 on selected routes before rolling out across other eligible services.

To place an order, customers simply connect to the on board Wi-Fi service free of charge via shop.ba.com, click on the ‘shop’ option for their flight, and a virtual menu will display the range of drinks and snack options on offer. Orders can be made via all major credit and debit cards or through Avios. The service will be available on most short haul routes operating from LHR**.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: “The feedback we have had from customers who have been able to travel and have ordered from our new Speedbird Café has been extremely encouraging. The Tom Kerridge range, in particular, has gone down a treat.

We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment. We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone’s needs.”

British Airways’ Speedbird Café menu is still available to pre-purchase at highlifeshop.com for short haul flights in Euro Traveller, and the airline will also continue to offer a complimentary bottle of water and snack to all customers on board.

The introduction of in-seat ordering follows the successful launch of ‘Your Menu’ in British Airways’ Heathrow lounges, the new digital table service which requires only the scan of a QR code to enable orders to be delivered to each individual customer.

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ customer experience proposition and the airline continues to implement a range of protective measures on the ground and in the sky to keep its customers and crew safe.

*The digital ordering platform will not be available on express routes, due to the extremely short flight times. This includes Manchester, Jersey, Paris (CDG and ORY), Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Newcastle and Newquay.

**Access to the shop.ba.com on the airline’s homepage through its inflight connectivity is free of charge.

July 14, 2021