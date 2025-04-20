British Airways crew member found dead during San Francisco stopover

A British Airways cabin crew member was found dead in his hotel room at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco after failing to report for duty. The crew member had arrived from the UK on Tuesday and was scheduled to fly back on April 17.

Hotel staff discovered his body after unsuccessful attempts to contact him. As a result, flight BA 284 to London Heathrow (A380 reg. G-XLEG) was cancelled.

The airline cited crew distress as the reason, though passengers were not given specific details. Accommodations and alternative travel plans were arranged.