British Airways cancels flights for a second day after IT outage

British Airways had to cancel more short-haul flights from Heathrow due to a computer outage that occurred on Thursday. The airline did not specify the exact number of cancelled flights, but 128 flights were cancelled on Thursday, followed by another 35 on Friday.

The technical issue had a knock-on effect, causing disruptions to departing and arriving flights at Heathrow Airport. These disruptions happened during a busy travel period, with school half-term holidays and an extended weekend in the UK.

Passengers expressed frustration with long wait times and difficulties in rebooking alternative flights. This is not the first time British Airways has experienced a technical glitch, as a similar incident occurred in December when their flight-planning software crashed.