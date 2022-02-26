British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from Heathrow for several hours due to IT issues

British Airways has temporarily cancelled 150 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Saturday morning due to technical issues. The airline confirmed to Reuters that the problem was not related to a cyberattack. The disruption lasted until midday Saturday afternoon.

British Airways has been hit by major technical issues on Friday late evening, forcing the airline to cancel all short-haul flights departing from Heathrow Airport until early Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, British Airways said: “We are extremely sorry that due to the ongoing technical issues we are facing, we have unfortunately had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until noon.”

The airline confirmed to Reuters that the problem was not due to a cyberattack.

Heathrow Airport also apologised for the tweeter disruption.

According to Sky News, British Airways’ website and app were unavailable for several hours on Friday, preventing customers from booking flights or checking in online.

British Airways said long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at Gatwick and London City Airport should operate as planned.

Customers will be able to receive a full refund and can choose to rebook their flights at a later date, depending on the airline.