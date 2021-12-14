British Airways announces routes for its new London Gatwick short-haul subsidiary BA Euroflyer

Today British Airways has revealed the initial destinations for its new London Gatwick subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, which will start flying from March 2022. Tickets to 35 short-haul destinations will also be on sale from Tuesday 14 December.

The airline announced its intention to create a short-haul standalone business at Gatwick in August, similar to its operation from London City Airport, which operates under the British Airways name but exists as an entirely separate entity, BA CityFlyer. The offshoot will launch later in 2022, with short-haul services at Gatwick being operated by mainline BA until the new entities’ Air Operators Certificate is issued. BA short-haul flights will start operating from Gatwick at the end of March, with three Airbus short-haul aircraft initially, ramping ramp up to 18 aircraft by the end of May.

The subsidiary will herald the airline’s return to short-haul flying from the London airport, which had been suspended as a result of Covid-19 in Spring 2020. During the pandemic, several routes were moved to Heathrow airport, some of which will return to Gatwick, as well as being maintained at Heathrow to give customers choice, including Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, Marrakech and Tenerife. In addition, other new routes will be added at Gatwick including Athens, Berlin, Madrid, Milan Malpensa and Santorini.

The new services will be branded and known as British Airways*. Customers will receive the same high level of service they expect of British Airways as well as enjoy the benefits of travelling with the UK’s flag carrier including a generous baggage allowance, free water and snacks, free seat selection at -24 hours and frequent flyer benefits which include lounge access.

Club Europe customers will also receive complimentary food and drink and Euro Traveller customers who want to order additional food will benefit from access to the airline’s ‘Speedbird Café‘, which features a selection of products from a range of carefully selected British brands.

Tickets will go on sale at ba.com today. The airline will continue to prioritise flying to and from the most convenient destinations across Europe.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: “Today is a landmark moment for British Airways. The creation of a new British Airways short-haul organisation means Gatwick customers will benefit from access to a premium service from the UK’s flag carrier at competitive prices. We are looking forward to bringing a short-haul network back to Gatwick, with a fantastic flying team in place, to serve our customers from London’s second hub airport, which we feel sure will be a success.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said: “This significant news will be very welcome for many people connected to the airport. Despite the ongoing public health situation, today’s announcement is a positive signal that consumer confidence is returning as people start thinking about making travel plans for next summer.

“Given the difficult period we have all just been through, we expect BA’s new and extensive network of services from Gatwick to destinations across Europe to be in high demand and our staff, retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars are all looking forward to welcoming BA passengers back in larger numbers from April next year.”

The airline has already launched a significant recruitment campaign to invite people interested in roles to help the company launch the new subsidiary. Prospective candidates can visit the British Airways careers site, where new roles are added each week and you can register your interest for future job alerts.

Gatwick short-haul routes, launching from March 2022:

Destination Country Start Date Amsterdam Netherlands 29 March 2022 Larnaca Cyprus 29 March 2022 Paphos Cyprus 29 March 2022 Seville Spain 29 March 2022 Tenerife Spain 29 March 2022 Verona Italy 29 March 2022 Arrecife (Lanzarote) Spain 30 March 2022 Faro Portugal 30 March 2022 Malta Malta 30 March 2022 Catania (Sicily) Italy 31 March 2022 Malaga Spain 31 March 2022 Marrakech Morocco 31 March 2022 Nice France 31 March 2022 Alicante Spain 1 April 2022 Antalya Turkey 2 April 2022 Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) Spain 2 April 2022 Bari Italy 3 April 2022 Dubrovnik Croatia 4 April 2022 Turin Italy 4 April 2022 Ibiza Spain 5 April 2022 Palma (Mallorca) Spain 7 April 2022 Berlin Germany 8 April 2022 Venice Italy 8 April 2022 Mahon (Menorca) Spain 11 April 2022 Madrid Spain 14 April 2022 Thessaloniki Greece 14 April 2022 Bordeaux France 15 April 2022 Milan Malpensa Italy 15 April 2022 Santorini Greece 15 April 2022 Cagliari (Sardinia) Italy 17 April 2022 Dalaman Turkey 23 April 2022 Heraklion (Crete) Greece 24 April 2022 Kos Greece 24 April 2022 Rhodes Greece 28 April 2022 Athens Greece 4 May 2022