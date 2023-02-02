British Airways announces resumption of flights to mainland China (Shanghai & Beijing)

After a two-year absence, British Airways has announced it will resume flights between the UK and mainland China. Tickets have gone on sale today for flights to Shanghai (PVG) from 23 April and Beijing (PKX) from 3 June.

British Airways first flew to China in 1980 and continued to do so until the pandemic. The airline has been working hard to reintroduce these important routes to enable customers to reunite with family and friends.

From 23 April, flights will operate daily between London Heathrow and Shanghai Pudong International Airport – flight numbers BA168/BA169. From 3 June, flights will operate four times per week between London Heathrow and Beijing Daxing Airport – flight numbers BA88/89.

Noella Ferns, British Airways’ Head of Sales, Asia Pacific, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Shanghai and Beijing. We know they’ve been looking forward to reuniting with family and friends, coming to study in the UK and resuming business between China and the UK. We have an incredibly rich history of flying to mainland China, having connected the two countries for more than 40 years. We look forward to resuming these routes again.”

Safety has always been at the heart of everything British Airways does and the airline has a number of measures in place at the airport and on board to look after the safety and well-being of its customers and crew. The air on all British Airways’ flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with more than 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards. Additionally, British Airways always follows local regulations to ensure customers experience safe and smooth travel.

Schedules

Flight Number Day of week Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time London-Shanghai Service from 23rd April 2023 BA169 Daily London Heathrow 1225 Shanghai Pudong 0755^ BA168 Daily Shanghai Pudong 1100 London Heathrow 1825 London-Beijing service from 3rd June 2023 BA89 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat London Heathrow 1505 Beijing Daxing 0935^ BA88 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Beijing Daxing 1120 London Heathrow 1730