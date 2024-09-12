British Airways announces record-breaking North American flight expansion for Summer 2025

British Airways is set to operate its largest-ever schedule of flights to North America in Summer 2025, with over 400 weekly direct flights to the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The airline, known for offering more flights between the UK and the US than any other European carrier, will also expand its luxury First Class service across the Atlantic, making it the only European airline to offer such service on these routes.

Key highlights include:

Miami, Florida : New twice-daily service with 14 flights weekly, and a new lounge opening in 2025.

: New twice-daily service with 14 flights weekly, and a new lounge opening in 2025. Austin, Texas : 13 flights weekly, up by six.

: 13 flights weekly, up by six. Las Vegas, Nevada : 10 weekly flights during peak months.

: 10 weekly flights during peak months. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania : New daily service for the first time.

: New daily service for the first time. Washington, DC : 21 weekly flights.

: 21 weekly flights. Vancouver, Canada: 14 weekly flights during peak season, complemented by a daily Gatwick service.

British Airways’ expanded global network also includes increased flights to Delhi, Cancun, and Florence, plus continued routes to Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah.