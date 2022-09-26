British Airways announces partnership to launch dedicated online wine business

British Airways customers will soon be able to collect Avios towards their travels when ordering exclusively from a new online wine retailer.

The airline has announced details of The Wine Flyer, which will launch on 4 October 2022 in partnership with IAG Loyalty. This dedicated online retailer will allow members of the British Airways’ Executive Club loyalty programme to collect up to 10 Avios per £1 spent on more than 140 varieties of wine.

Every wine chosen for the range has been produced by a country on British Airways’ global network, with a focus on both accessibility and quality. Prices start from less than £10 per bottle and the range includes premium brands such as Whispering Angel, Penfolds and Moët & Chandon. Beers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

A proportion of the wines have been selected due to their legacy or future pour on British Airways’ flights, such as Teusner’s ‘The Riebke’ Shiraz which has been served in the premium cabins.

Avios is the global loyalty currency owned and run by IAG Loyalty. It can be collected by flying and through everyday spending and used to purchase flights or upgrades with airlines including British Airways, Qatar Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Customers making one-off payments will collect 5 Avios per £1 spent on their total basket value, and those signing up for a subscription option will collect 10 Avios per £1 spent. A special introductory offer will be available until 31 December 2022, offering 10 Avios per £1 on one-off purchases, and 15 Avios per £1 on subscriptions.

Wine can be purchased from as little as 8,000 Avios per case of six, and there will be options to purchase with a combination of cash and Avios.

Jack Smith, newly appointed CEO of IAG Loyalty’s subsidiary said, “By launching The Wine Flyer, we have introduced one of the most generous Avios earning platforms available. A monthly subscription will help customers collect enough Avios to fly to destinations such Paris, Barcelona or Naples in just six months.

“We know that wine is a huge passion of many of our members, so we’re offering a broad choice in country, region, grape, style and price point to suit as many customers as possible. We have a unique opportunity to bring customers a variety of wines, including those that they’ve enjoyed in the air on British Airways flights, or in its lounges.”

Website coming soon: www.thewineflyer.co.uk

September 26, 2022

