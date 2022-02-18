British Airways announces new daytime flight from Newark to London Heathrow

British Airways is launching a new, daytime flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow – its third daily flight from Newark to London, to support the return of business travel in 2022.

The additional flight, which launches on 6 June, will depart at 07.55 from Newark – a convenient option for travellers wishing to spend an extra night in the New York area before departing on business or leisure, or for those travellers who wish to arrive in the evening in London to spend the night at home or their hotel. The flight will depart Heathrow at 19.10, also allowing travellers to spend the entire day in London before flying to Newark.

The airline is also resuming its ‘daylight’ service from JFK in March, which proves to be a convenient option particularly valued by its business travellers, and customers who prefer to travel during the day.

The additional Newark flight offers added convenience for customers living in Manhattan, Staten Island and New Jersey.

With this new frequency, British Airways along with its joint business partner American Airlines will offer the most extensive network from the New York area to London with 15 daily departures this summer, including 11 daily flights from JFK to Heathrow and 1 daily flight from JFK to Gatwick. From April 2022, all flights to JFK and EWR from Heathrow on BA and AA will depart out of BA’s Terminal 5, and by next year, all British Airways flights in JFK will depart from AA’s home in Terminal 8.

The flight will operate daily on a Boeing 777-200 with 48 Club World seats, 40 World Traveller Plus seats, and 184 World Traveller seats.

Business travellers will be able to enjoy the airline’s Club Suite experience on the flight, with direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seats also boast 40 per cent more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror, WiFi, enviable 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screens, high definition gate-to-gate programming and PC / USB power.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances said: “We are pleased to be launching our third daily flight from Newark, to further strengthen our New York – London schedule. The convenient morning departure is popular with customers who might prefer having an extra night in New York or arriving in London in the evening to start their following day more refreshed.

“Including American Airlines, we offer the largest and most convenient schedules from the New York area to London and are the only airline or alliance that offers service to and from both major New York and London airports. As we continue to co-locate our New York and London operations with American Airlines, we will provide a more seamless journey for our customers allowing them to access our combined 15 daily departures.”

The new daytime flight is now on sale with return fares starting from $690 in World Traveller and $3,195 in Club World*.

*Includes taxes, fees and carrier charges for the lowest daytime fare. Other travel times available at varying prices.

