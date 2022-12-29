British Airways announces new daily flight from London Heathrow to Florence

British Airways has announced a new daily flight from London Heathrow to Florence, Italy, for Summer 2023.

Starting on 26 April 2023, the new flight will operate daily from London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 at 07:50 on an A320neo aircraft.

Known for its Renaissance art scene, architectural masterpieces and Tuscan fare, Florence is in central Italy, within close proximity to Bologna and Pisa for those who are looking to explore further afield.

Neil Chernoff, Director of Networks and Alliances at British Airways, said: “We know our customers love visiting Tuscany, which is why we already operate flights from London City to Florence. We’ve added this new route from London Heathrow to the Tuscan capital to offer them even more choice to explore this incredible Italian region.

“Not only is this good news for UK travellers, but also for those connecting in London to and from US destinations. The flights’ timings have been optimised for connectivity to popular routes, including New York, Boston and Chicago.”

Florence will be one of 11 Italian cities served by British Airways from London Heathrow in Summer 2023, including Rome, Milan, Venice and Naples.

The London Heathrow to Florence flight joins a host of new routes starting in the Summer 2023 season, such as London Gatwick to Aruba and Guyana, and London Heathrow to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Return flights are on sale from London Heathrow to Florence now, starting from £114. Book at www.ba.com.

London Heathrow (LHR) to Florence (FLR): Summer 2023 Days of week Flight number Departing LHR T5 Arriving FLR Flight number Departing FLR Arriving LHR T5 Daily BA525 07:50 11:00 BA524 11:50 13:05

December 29, 2022