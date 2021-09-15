British Airways adds two new Portuguese destinations to its network: Ponta Delgado and Lajes

British Airways has today announced that it will be adding the islands of São Miguel and Terceira in the beautiful Azores archipelago to its Heathrow short-haul network from next summer.

Flights to the two new summer hotspots will operate once a week, with Ponta Delgado (São Miguel) launching on July 2 until September 3 and Lajes (Terceira) on 10 July until August 28.

The Azores archipelago is made up of nine islands, all well known for gastronomy and wine as well as their scenic views offering nature lovers a wide range of activities. The island of Terceira is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site with its stunning laurel forests and São Miguel, home to the Lake of Seven Cities, has been dubbed one of the seven natural wonders of Portugal.

The Azores is also the first archipelago in the world to be certified as a sustainable destination by Earth Check.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said: “After a difficult 18 months, it’s fantastic to be in a position to launch two new routes next summer from Heathrow. These two Islands in the Azores will be the perfect addition to our network, offering more choice in one of the most popular regions in Europe for British sunseekers.”

The airline will operate an Airbus 320 to both destinations, with up to 180 seats. Customers travelling in the airline’s Euro Traveller (economy) cabin can pre-purchase items from the Speedbird Café, which includes a range from Tom Kerridge, in advance of travel, or can order additional snacks and drinks on board the flight directly to their seat using their mobile device.

The airline’s customers travelling in Club Europe (business class) have access to priority check in, lounges and restaurant style complimentary dining, including items from the airline’s new ‘Best of British’ menus.

September 15, 2021