British Airways adds the capital cities of Latvia and Serbia, as well as other European cities, to its network

British Airways has announced the expansion of its flight network from London, adding new destinations Riga in Latvia and Belgrade in Serbia from London Heathrow. Flights to Riga will start from 29 October 2023 and will operate three times a week. Belgrade flights will begin on 31 October 2023, also operating three times a week.

In addition to the new destinations, British Airways is launching a 12-times weekly service to Cologne, Germany, from London Heathrow, starting 30 October 2023.

BA Cityflyer, a subsidiary of British Airways, will also introduce a weekly service to Milan Linate Airport from London City Airport starting on 5 November 2023 Additionally, weekly winter flights to Turin, Italy, will be available from Heathrow on Sundays from 10 December 2023, complementing the existing daily service from London Gatwick.

The airline is extending some routes into the winter season. BA Cityflyer’s route to San Sebastian, Spain, will offer direct flights on Thursdays and Sundays year-round, while the Heathrow operations to Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport will also continue through the winter season.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, expressed excitement about the addition of new European cities and the increased capacity to Italy, providing more choices for travellers across Europe.

All flights will include a Club Europe (business class) option, with additional amenities such as pre-flight lounge access, full meal service with drinks from the bar, priority boarding, and extra baggage allowance.

British Airways’ extensive route network serves over 190 destinations in more than 65 countries, making it one of the most extensive flight networks from London. Recent additions in 2023 included Aruba, Guyana, and Cincinnati.