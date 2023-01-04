British Airways adds five new short-haul services to its London Gatwick network

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network, in addition to a new summer Salzburg service.

Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from 27 May 2023.

The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from London Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing London Heathrow service. Innsbruck sees an addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season, which complements the current six times weekly service from London Heathrow.

BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.

The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Tom Stoddart, Acting CEO of BA Euroflyer, said: “It is exciting to see our short-haul schedule at Gatwick grow. These additional routes are to a broad range of destinations that will suit all manner of travellers from beach lovers and skiers to explorers and adventurers. We have something for everyone departing from London Gatwick.”

The announcement of new routes follows recent news that BA Euroflyer received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This allows it to operate as a subsidiary airline in a similar manner to the company’s existing subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways brand and delivering the premium British Airways service customers know and love.

Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline based at Gatwick to offer both business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights. Customers flying from Gatwick also enjoy a generous baggage allowance, free water and snacks, free seat selection at -24 hours and frequent flyer benefits such as lounge access. Customers flying in Club Europe (business class) enjoy a premium check-in area, lounge access and a complimentary gourmet meal and bar service on board.

Executive Club Members can enjoy all benefits of their membership across the BA Euroflyer network, including the earning of Tier Points and Avios on eligible flights, and a minimum of 12 Reward Seats on every flight, starting from as little as £1 plus 18,500 Avios.

Flights are on sale now and can be booked at www.ba.com.

Start date Flight number Departing LGW Arriving at destination Flight number Departing destination Arriving LGW London Gatwick (LGW) to Montpellier (MPL): Summer 2023 27 May 2023 Three per week BA2620 Tue: 0720

Thu: 0715

Sat: 1350 Tue: 1005

Thu: 1000

Sat: 1635 BA2621 Tue: 1210

Thu: 1205

Sat: 1735 Tue: 1255

Thu: 1250

Sat: 1820 London Gatwick (LGW) to Corfu (CFU): Summer 2023 30 May 2023 Three per week BA2812 Tue: 0715

Wed: 0835

Sat: 1700 Tue: 1230

Wed: 1350

Sat: 2215 BA2813 Tue: 1325

Wed: 1445

Sat: 2315 Tue: 1440

Wed: 1600

Sat: 0030 London Gatwick (LGW) to Mykonos (JMK): Summer 2023 10 June 2023 One per week BA2814 Sat: 0820 Sat: 1420 BA2815 Sat: 1520 Sat: 1725 London Gatwick (LGW) to Salzburg (SZG): Summer 2023 28 March 2023 Three per week BA2618 Tue: 1115

Thu: 1640

Sat: 0930 Tue: 1410

Thu: 1935

Sat: 1225 BA2619 Tue: 1505

Wed: 2025

Sat: 1400 Tue: 1610

Wed: 2130

Sat: 1505 London Gatwick (LGW) to Innsbruck (INN): Winter 2023 08 December 2023 Eight per week BA2620 Mon: 0710

Wed: 0945

Thu: 0840

Sat: 1235

Sun: 0840 Mon: 1015

Wed: 1255

Thu: 1150

Sat: 1545

Sun: 1150 BA2621 Mon: 1105

Wed: 1345

Thu: 1240

Sat: 1645

Sun: 1250 Mon: 1210

Wed: 1445

Thu: 1340

Sat: 1750

Sun: 1350 BA2622 Fri: 1310

Sat: 1425

Sun: 1520 Fri: 1615

Sat: 1730

Sun: 1825 BA2623 Fri: 1705

Sat: 1830

Sun: 1925 Fri: 1810

Sat: 1930

Sun: 2025

