British Airways adds five new short-haul services to its London Gatwick network

By André Orban

André Orban
British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network, in addition to a new summer Salzburg service.

Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from 27 May 2023.

The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from London Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing London Heathrow service. Innsbruck sees an addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season, which complements the current six times weekly service from London Heathrow.

BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.

The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Tom Stoddart, Acting CEO of BA Euroflyer, said: “It is exciting to see our short-haul schedule at Gatwick grow. These additional routes are to a broad range of destinations that will suit all manner of travellers from beach lovers and skiers to explorers and adventurers. We have something for everyone departing from London Gatwick.”

The announcement of new routes follows recent news that BA Euroflyer received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This allows it to operate as a subsidiary airline in a similar manner to the company’s existing subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways brand and delivering the premium British Airways service customers know and love.

Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline based at Gatwick to offer both business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights. Customers flying from Gatwick also enjoy a generous baggage allowance, free water and snacks, free seat selection at -24 hours and frequent flyer benefits such as lounge access. Customers flying in Club Europe (business class) enjoy a premium check-in area, lounge access and a complimentary gourmet meal and bar service on board.

Executive Club Members can enjoy all benefits of their membership across the BA Euroflyer network, including the earning of Tier Points and Avios on eligible flights, and a minimum of 12 Reward Seats on every flight, starting from as little as £1 plus 18,500 Avios.

Flights are on sale now and can be booked at www.ba.com.

Start dateFlight numberDeparting LGWArriving at destinationFlight numberDeparting destinationArriving LGW
London Gatwick (LGW) to Montpellier (MPL): Summer 2023
27 May 2023

Three per week

BA2620Tue: 0720
Thu: 0715
Sat: 1350		Tue: 1005
Thu: 1000
Sat: 1635		BA2621Tue: 1210
Thu: 1205
Sat: 1735		Tue: 1255
Thu: 1250
Sat: 1820
London Gatwick (LGW) to Corfu (CFU): Summer 2023
30 May 2023

Three per week

BA2812Tue: 0715
Wed: 0835
Sat: 1700		Tue: 1230
Wed: 1350
Sat: 2215		BA2813Tue: 1325
Wed: 1445
Sat: 2315		Tue: 1440
Wed: 1600
Sat: 0030
London Gatwick (LGW) to Mykonos (JMK): Summer 2023
10 June 2023

One per week

BA2814Sat: 0820Sat: 1420BA2815Sat: 1520Sat: 1725
London Gatwick (LGW) to Salzburg (SZG): Summer 2023
28 March 2023

Three per week

BA2618Tue: 1115
Thu: 1640
Sat: 0930		Tue: 1410
Thu: 1935
Sat: 1225		BA2619Tue: 1505
Wed: 2025
Sat: 1400		Tue: 1610
Wed: 2130
Sat: 1505
London Gatwick (LGW) to Innsbruck (INN): Winter 2023
08 December 2023

Eight per week

BA2620Mon: 0710
Wed: 0945
Thu: 0840
Sat: 1235
Sun: 0840		Mon: 1015
Wed: 1255
Thu: 1150
Sat: 1545
Sun: 1150		BA2621Mon: 1105
Wed: 1345
Thu: 1240
Sat: 1645
Sun: 1250		Mon: 1210
Wed: 1445
Thu: 1340
Sat: 1750
Sun: 1350
BA2622Fri: 1310
Sat: 1425
Sun: 1520		Fri: 1615
Sat: 1730
Sun: 1825		BA2623Fri: 1705
Sat: 1830
Sun: 1925		Fri: 1810
Sat: 1930
Sun: 2025
Wednesday 4 January 2023

