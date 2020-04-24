British Airways adds extra flights a week from China to bring PPE to the UK

21 British Airways flights a week from China to London now operating, up from 13 this time last week

Flights will be used to carry up to 770 tonnes of cargo for the NHS including PPE

Cargo shipped in a joint effort between British Airways, IAG Cargo, the UK Government and the British Embassy in Beijing

British Airways is increasing the number of cargo-only flights from China to the UK to 21 a week, up from 13 last week, as demand continues to rise.

From May, 14 flights each week will depart from Shanghai, and seven from Beijing carrying cargo in the hold and, where possible, in the cabin too. These flights will be able to carry up to 770 tonnes of cargo for the NHS each week, including PPE and ventilators.

In April, the airline has already operated 13 cargo-only flights from China to the UK carrying NHS supplies. The flights are operated in partnership with the UK Government and IAG Cargo. The British Embassy in China is working with the Department of Health to procure medical equipment from China and deliver it to NHS hospitals all over the UK.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “As an airline, we are in a unique position to help in the global response to Covid-19, whether it is through carrying UK residents back home, transporting vital cargo back to the NHS, or through our colleagues who are offering their skills to volunteer. We’re proud to be playing our part, and I’m grateful to everyone who is working to make these flights happen in these difficult times.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “These flights will help us deliver essential equipment to the NHS and for others who are working on the front line.

“Coronavirus is a global challenge and we are focused on working with our international partners to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”

British Airways works with its sister company, IAG Cargo to fly supplies around the world. Since March, IAG Cargo and airlines within International Airlines Group (IAG) including Aer Lingus and Iberia have been instrumental in bringing medical supplies to Europe to help in the fight against the impact of the Covid-19.

Last week, British Airways began carrying cargo in the cabin of its flights, as well as in the hold – the first time the airline has ever done this.

April 24, 2020