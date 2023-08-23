British Airways celebrates 75 years of connecting Britain with Japan

British Airways is celebrating 75 years of connecting Britain with Japan. The airline’s predecessor, BOAC, started operating passenger flights between the UK and Japan in 1948.

The historic flight route from 1948 involved flying boats and extended from Poole-Hong Kong to Yokohama, Tokyo, with stops at several cities along the way.

To mark this milestone, British Airways is introducing new features:

Launching its latest business class Club Suite cabin on flights between London Heathrow and Tokyo Haneda. This suite includes a full privacy door and is designed to offer privacy, comfort, and space. Reintroducing the First cabin experience with amenities such as loungewear and amenity kits from luxury British fashion brand Temperley London, products from ELEMIS, and bedding made from recycled plastic bottles. Offering menus inspired by traditional dishes that were previously served on the route between the UK and Japan.

The new Club Suite cabin will provide direct-aisle access, a suite door for enhanced privacy, and improved storage and entertainment options. The First cabin will offer premium services including amenities and loungewear from luxury brands.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, expressed pride in the airline’s heritage and commitment to serving customers for the next 75 years and beyond by investing in new products, customer experience, and technology. Celebratory dishes inspired by heritage menus will be served on flights during a specific period. The new offerings aim to enhance the travel experience for passengers flying between the UK and Japan.