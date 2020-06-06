British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ends up in soft ground during push-back

On 4 June, a British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (registered G-ZBKP) was ready to operate scheduled flight BA3587 between Edmonton, Canada and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. During push-back at the Canadian airport, however, the aircraft got pushed over the taxiway and ended up stuck in soft ground.

One day later, the aircraft safely returned to London Heathrow.

The featured image is not related to the push-back incident.