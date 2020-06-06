British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ends up in soft ground during push-back

On 4 June, a British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (registered G-ZBKP) was ready to operate scheduled flight BA3587 between Edmonton, Canada and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. During push-back at the Canadian airport, however, the aircraft got pushed over the taxiway and ended up stuck in soft ground.
One day later, the aircraft safely returned to London Heathrow.
🙃 Edmonton
Tug pushed too far! Poor Dreamliner… #BA #787 pic.twitter.com/gJjPhj0VOw
— Airline Kitty (@airline_kitty) June 4, 2020
The featured image is not related to the push-back incident.