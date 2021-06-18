British Airways Boeing 787-8 suffers nose gear collapse at stand 583 (London Heathrow)

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
219

On 18 June, a British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered G-ZBJB) was positioned at stand 583 at London Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom when it suffered from a nose gear collapse. 

The aircraft previously operated a flight from Moscow, Russia to Heathrow on 16 June and was the very first Boeing 787 to be delivered to BA back in June 2013.

Following images appeared on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.