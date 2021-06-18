British Airways Boeing 787-8 suffers nose gear collapse at stand 583 (London Heathrow)

On 18 June, a British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered G-ZBJB) was positioned at stand 583 at London Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom when it suffered from a nose gear collapse.

The aircraft previously operated a flight from Moscow, Russia to Heathrow on 16 June and was the very first Boeing 787 to be delivered to BA back in June 2013.

Following images appeared on social media:

A @British_Airways Boeing 787-8 has suffered a nose wheel collapse this morning at London @HeathrowAirport G-ZBJB was delivered in June 2013 and it was the first 787 for BAhttps://t.co/Hkbu0Faawh#heathrow #boeing #787 pic.twitter.com/Hr8TthUFZV — Ali Farrukh (@alifrk777) June 18, 2021

Ouch! British Airways 787 Dreamliner (G-ZBJB) has suffered from a nose gear collapse on stand 583 at Heathrow Airport#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/HdbfnONxNO — M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) June 18, 2021