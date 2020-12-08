One of British Airways last Boeing 747’s arrives at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, United Kingdom

Last weekend, one of British Airways’ last remaining Boeing 747 aircraft took to the skies for the final time, setting off for its new home at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Adorned in the iconic Landor livery, the heritage Centenary jumbo jet (registered G-BNLY) departed from British Airways’ engineering base in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

Since entering the British Airways fleet on 1 February 1993, G-BNLY has operated 14,016 flights and flown for more than 122,358 hours over nearly 60million miles. Its last passenger flight was from Cape Town to Heathrow on 22 March 2020.

Following its short journey to Dunsfold, where it will be preserved for future generations to enjoy, it performed a final fly over before being welcomed by a small crowd of enthusiastic spectators.