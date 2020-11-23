British Airways Boeing 747 catches fire whilst parked at Castellón Airport

André Orban
Image provided by the airport authorities

On 23 November, a fire broke out in the cockpit of a British Airways Boeing 747-400 (registered G-CIVD) which was being scrapped at Castellón airport, Spain. The fire was extinguished by the airport’s fire brigade. 

The 26-year-old aircraft was retired earlier this year along with all of British Airways’ 747s, this one was ferried to Castellón mid-august. Thankfully, nobody got injured.

Following footage appeared on social media.

