British Airways Boeing 747 catches fire whilst parked at Castellón Airport

On 23 November, a fire broke out in the cockpit of a British Airways Boeing 747-400 (registered G-CIVD) which was being scrapped at Castellón airport, Spain. The fire was extinguished by the airport’s fire brigade.
The 26-year-old aircraft was retired earlier this year along with all of British Airways’ 747s, this one was ferried to Castellón mid-august. Thankfully, nobody got injured.
Following footage appeared on social media.
Se incendia en @CDTairport uno de los @boeing 747 que @British_Airways mandó para su desguace por #ecube_solutions #avgeeks pic.twitter.com/4m9z5Zy0V4
