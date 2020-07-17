Bleak travel demand forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747-fleet

Due to the very bleak outlook for passenger demand during this coronavirus pandemic, British Airways is forced to retire its entire fleet of 32 Boeing 747’s. Aviation enthusiasts were speculating about the future of the “Queen of the Skies“, hence the airline issued a statement.

“The whole airline community is reconciling itself to a bleak outlook for passenger demand,” the airline said, adding that long-haul travel will take years to recover: “the major industry bodies agree that we will not see a return to 2019 levels until 2023 at the soonest. The bulk of our fleet is large, wide-bodied, long-haul aircraft with many premium seats, intended to carry high volumes of customers.”

“The unofficial flagship of our fleet, the 747-400 has a very special place in the hearts of aviation enthusiasts and many of us. We know how many memories of this extra-special aircraft are shared across the British Airways family and our proposal to retire the fleet early has only been taken in response to the crisis we find ourselves in.”

In 2019, British Airways celebrated its centenary with a series of heritage liveries: three Boeing 747-400 (BOAC, Landor, Negus) and one Airbus A319 (British European Airways):