Fuerteventura becomes the fourth Canary island on BA Euroflyer’s route map

BA Euroflyer, the wholly owned Gatwick-based subsidiary of British Airways, has added Fuerteventura to its route map.

Launching on 2 November 2023, Fuerteventura will join Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria as the fourth Canary Island served by the short-haul airline.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter season on a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft. A third flight will be introduced on Wednesdays from 28 February 2024.

Fuerteventura is the second largest Canary Island, known for its beautiful beaches, rugged coastline, and vast natural landscapes. It is a popular year-round destination for water sport enthusiasts, with conditions lending themselves to activities including surfing, sailing, and windsurfing.

Flights also include a Club Europe (business class) option, including pre-flight lounge access, more personal space, a full meal with drinks from the bar, and additional baggage allowance.

Fuerteventura is the seventh new service to be added to BA Euroflyer’s route network this year. The airline recently announced new summer flights to Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Salzburg in addition to new winter services to Sharm El-Sheikh and Innsbruck.

